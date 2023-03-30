UAE President receives Qatari leader’s congratulations on new leadership appointments in UAE and Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2023 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which he congratulated His Highness on the new leadership appointments in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad prayed to the Almighty Allah that these appointments would provide a strong impetus for the country's development and progress, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad for his congratulations and the sincere fraternal feelings he showed, wishing the sisterly State of Qatar and its people further progress and development.