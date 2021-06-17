UAE reaffirms commitment to protecting rights of 'Persons with Disabilities'

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has emphasised the importance of mainstreaming a disability perspective into the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. She also stressed the UAE’s commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities generally.

She was participating through a video message yesterday in the general debate of the annual Conference of the State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, organised by the UN.

Minister Buhumaid highlighted the UAE’s national efforts to support persons with disabilities, including the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination and the National Autism Policy, as well the formation of the People of Determination Advisory Council.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted that the UAE ensured the delivery of health, educational, food, and other services to persons with disabilities while also ensuring their independent living and inclusion in society.

She outlined how the UAE has strengthened efforts to care for and empower persons with disabilities. These efforts include improving access to distance education, rehabilitation and support services, and remote diagnosis and early intervention systems.

The conference is held annually to address the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This year, the conference is focusing on the response to and recovery from COVID-19, and specifically on meeting the needs, realizing the rights, and addressing the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on persons with disabilities.