UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outlines priorities for UN75

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will lead the UAE’s delegation to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and will virtually address the body on 29th September during the General Debate.

During the high-level week, the UAE delegation will be engaging with other member states, UN officials, and other stakeholders onto reflect on the state of multilateralism, its challenges, and the way forward.

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will dominate many discussions, the UAE will also focus on the need to identify areas of convergence to address other global challenges such as nuclear proliferation, terrorism, climate change, and inequality.

Reiterating its firm commitment to global cooperation, the United Arab Emirates has outlined the seven objectives that will guide its participation during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In the face of growing global challenges, the UAE remains a strong proponent of a results-driven multilateralism that serves humanity. Whether it is by providing critical support to the response against COVID-19, advancing women’s empowerment, addressing nuclear proliferation, promoting energy transformation and sustainability, or countering terrorism and extremism, the UAE continues to prioritize its time and efforts in enacting positive change in the multilateral system.

The UAE is a strong believer in the importance of future preparedness, and as it approaches its fiftieth anniversary, will continue to promote innovation and creativity as key tools in adapting and responding to present and future challenges.

During the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, the UAE will focus its efforts on the following seven priorities: supporting regional stability in the middle East and North Africa; promoting tolerance, coexistence, and interfaith dialogue; working as a responsible global citizen – Helping the most vulnerable in response to COVID-19; addressing climate change – mitigation and adaptation; championing women’s empowerment; investing in the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting innovation and future preparedness.

The high-level week is an annual gathering of world leaders featuring a series of critical meetings addressing global challenges, which will be taking place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.