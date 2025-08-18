Malaysian FM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Northern Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday received a call from Malaysian Foreign Minister, Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, who expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives in northern Pakistan due to flash floods
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday received a call from Malaysian Foreign Minister, Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, who expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives in northern Pakistan due to flash floods.
According to the Foreign Office, Dato Seri Utama conveyed the Malaysian government’s support and prayers for the people of Pakistan in the wake of this calamity.
The DPM/FM expressed gratitude for the solidarity and emphasized that the climate change poses mounting challenge, especially to developing countries.
