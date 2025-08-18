UAE Conducts 74th Airdrop Of Aid Over Gaza Strip Under 'Birds Of Goodness'
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The UAE continues its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Today, the UAE carried out the 74th airdrop of aid under operation "Birds of Goodness,” part of “Chivalrous Knight 3,” in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Indonesia.
The latest shipment included essential food supplies, prepared with the support of the UAE charitable organisations, to help meet the urgent needs of Gaza’s population amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
With this airdrop, the total volume of assistance delivered by the UAE through the operation has exceeded 4,004 tonnes of food and vital supplies, reaffirming the country’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.
These initiatives highlight the UAE’s leading role in international humanitarian relief, mobilising regional and global efforts and upholding a legacy of generosity aimed at alleviating the suffering of those affected by crises.
Recent Stories
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..
UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..
MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1.725 billion in H1 2025
Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan Valley
Punjab BISEs to announce 9th class result on 20th
PPPA pledges to contribute to economic revival
DC reviews performance of PERA
DC orders timely completion of development projects
PM Coordinator visits flood-hit areas, urges for relief support
Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue
Teenager drowns in Sialkot
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'1 minute ago
-
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed Charity Run16 minutes ago
-
UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohamed46 minutes ago
-
MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1.725 billion in H1 20251 hour ago
-
UAE’s charitable institutions: Building hope through compassion, giving2 hours ago
-
SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners2 hours ago
-
Five Palestinians die in Gaza Strip due to malnutrition within 24 hours2 hours ago
-
UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 20253 hours ago
-
Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Finance Pioneers progra ..3 hours ago
-
Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary3 hours ago
-
Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE3 hours ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation3 hours ago