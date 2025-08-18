Open Menu

UAE Conducts 74th Airdrop Of Aid Over Gaza Strip Under 'Birds Of Goodness'

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The UAE continues its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Today, the UAE carried out the 74th airdrop of aid under operation "Birds of Goodness,” part of “Chivalrous Knight 3,” in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The latest shipment included essential food supplies, prepared with the support of the UAE charitable organisations, to help meet the urgent needs of Gaza’s population amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

With this airdrop, the total volume of assistance delivered by the UAE through the operation has exceeded 4,004 tonnes of food and vital supplies, reaffirming the country’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.

These initiatives highlight the UAE’s leading role in international humanitarian relief, mobilising regional and global efforts and upholding a legacy of generosity aimed at alleviating the suffering of those affected by crises.

