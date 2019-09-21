UAE Rulers congratulate Armenian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also sent cables of congratulations to President of Armenia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, also sent cables of congratulations to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.