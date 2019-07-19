UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim Al Qasimi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations,DGR, has reaffirmed the continually strengthening relationship between the UAE and the Russian Federation, resulting from common interests in a variety of fields.

The statement was made during ‘Sharjah Week’ celebrations, which launched in the historic Russian city of St. Petersburg, Wednesday. The iconic St. Petersburg Museum is hosting this weeklong Sharjah cultural showcase, which is a continuation of ‘Sharjah Cultural Days in the World’. The international cultural activity was launched by Sharjah in 2002 to promote knowledge and expertise exchange with cities worldwide.

'Sharjah Week' aims to take the longstanding Russian–Emirati ties to the next level, and showcase the emirate’s latest achievements in sectors of bilateral interest between the two cities; mainly culture, economy and tourism.

In his keynote speech to St. Petersburg officials and the Russian community, Sheikh Fahim said: "Today marks a special day in Emirati-Russian relations. ‘Sharjah Week’ is a new turning point and an important step to continue our bilateral journey in investment, trade and tourism. We are now on a new path to strengthen this relationship through culture and heritage."

He added: "Sharjah is home to over 45,000 students and academicians; one of the many intellectual and cultural achievements that we pride ourselves on. Culture is Sharjah’s soul."

The opening ceremony of ‘Sharjah Week’, was attended by Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to Russia; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority; Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Ali Al Marri, Head of Dr.

Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies; Ahmed Saeed Al Ketbi, Head of the Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs, UAE Embassy to Russia, and other representatives from the emirate participating in the event.

Russian attendees included Vyacheslav Kalganov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg; and Alexander Kolyakin, Director of Peter and Paul Fortres.

The Sharjah National Band wowed audiences with traditional Emirati performances, offering them a glimpse of UAE’s rich folk heritage. Attendees toured the Sharjah Week pavilions showcasing traditional Emirati crafts and folklore, Arabic calligraphy, and more.

The weeklong event will be featuring a diversity of programmes and workshops spanning culture, art and heritage; live shows and exhibitions highlighting milestones the emirate has crossed during its 40-year cultural journey; and showcase emerging investment opportunities in its strongly diversified economy.

Sharjah Week is organised by DGR in cooperation with Sharjah Culture Department, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, and Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies.