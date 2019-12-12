UrduPoint.com
UAE Sends Food Aid Convoy To Al Jah, Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, dispatched a new food aid convoy to Al Jah in Bait Al Faqih District, Hodeidah Governorate, Yemen.

The food aid, which was sent as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian response programme, included comprehensive food parcels that benefitted over 500 families in the village of Al Marazi and other areas in Wadi Al Jah.

The ERC also launched a food aid programme in December, which despatched an aid convoy to villages in Al Barah, as well as in Al Ghalil, Mawzie District, in Taiz Governorate.

The total number of food parcels distributed in the governorates of Aden, Abyan, Lahij and Dhale during the Year of Tolerance 2019 amounted to 103,000. Another 33,574 food parcels were distributed in Shabwa Governorate, as well as 34,644 parcels in Hadramaut Governorate, and 113,000 parcels in the Red Sea Coast. The total number of parcels distributed by the ERC during the Year of Tolerance amounted to 284,218.

