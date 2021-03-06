UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Spain To Foster Collaboration In Areas Of Technological Advancement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE, Spain to foster collaboration in areas of technological advancement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Spain’s Ministry of Science and Innovation (MSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see them develop an advanced technology framework over the next three years.

The framework aims to foster bilateral collaboration in the areas of technological advancement, technology transfers and the deployment of key industry 4.0 technologies.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Pedro Duque, Spain’s Minister of Science and Innovation, penned the agreement in the presence of Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Majid Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain, Antonio Álvarez Barthe, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, alongside other officials from both ministries.

Sarah Al Amiri said, "This MoU lies at the core of Ministry’s objective of improving industrial and building new economic sectors through the adoption and deployment of industry 4.0 technologies and fostering strong research and development (R&D) partnerships.

"Through our work with the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, we will build long-lasting, in-country value by collaborating on national priority sectors, enhancing our competitiveness, and further accelerating our economic diversification efforts as we foster a knowledge-based economy supported by advanced technology.

"This partnership will also support our efforts to enhance our R&D, catalysing our efforts to ensure that innovation remains an integral part of our future growth and progress," she added.

Pedro Duque said, "This agreement is essential for both of our countries. It will allow us to increase scientific cooperation through the establishment of a robust institutional framework. Close collaboration in critical fields such as Health and Life Sciences, Renewable Energy, Space, Transportation, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0 and Enabling technologies, will help our countries better face society’s most pressing interdisciplinary and interdependent challenges."

Areas of collaboration under the MoU include health and life sciences that include precision, personalised medicine solutions; space systems including the commercial development and launch of small multi-use satellites; transport and logistics technologies such as real-time logistics and supply chain management systems; renewable energy including storage, smart grid and solar power technologies; and artificial intelligence (AI) and 4IR technologies to enhance industrial manufacturing processes efficiency.

The MoU aims to promote various areas of cooperation, including collaboration between the industrial and academic sector, joint research and development projects, the formation of joint innovative industrial clusters, knowledge, intellectual property (IP) and capability exchange protocols and licencing arrangements.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange UAE Progress Spain From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Cricketers congratulate PM Imran for securing vote ..

9 minutes ago

Imran Khan to uplift poor after getting new politi ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Survives Parliament's Vot ..

34 minutes ago

Japan trounces Pakistan in doubles to reach Davis ..

34 minutes ago

In Iraq, Pope calls for freedom of conscience, rel ..

34 minutes ago

Pope prays for 'peace, unity' in Middle East, 'esp ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.