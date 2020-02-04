UrduPoint.com
UAE Stands In Solidarity With China Over Coronavirus

Tue 04th February 2020

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) The UAE has affirmed its solidarity with the People’s Republic of China in the face of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in various Chinese cities and expressed its full confidence in China’s proactive response and management of the situation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation noted that the UAE, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and in keeping with the comprehensive and special strategic partnership shared by both countries, is working with the relevant authorities in the People’s Republic of China to cooperate and help ensure the availability of necessary medical supplies to combat the outbreak.

The Ministry added that the UAE is fully and continuously prepared to provide its available resources and capabilities to contribute to China’s effective efforts in this regard.

