UAE Stocks Yemeni Hospital With Supplies To Manage Cholera Outbreak In Lahij

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:00 PM

UAE stocks Yemeni hospital with supplies to manage cholera outbreak in Lahij

LAHIJ, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The UAE has delivered a shipment of medicines to Radfan General Hospital in Lahij, Yemen, as part of its emergency response campaign to fight the cholera outbreak in the province, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The coordinator of the international and local organisations in Lahij, Abdul-Ilah Al Radfani, said the shipment of drugs and intravenous fluids will support the fight against the disease and was in response to an appeal by locals.

The Director of the Public Health Office in Radfan, Dr. Osan Fadl Ali expressed his appreciation for the continuous support the UAE provides to Yemenis.

