UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stresses Solidarity With Saudi Arabia, Hails Dismantling Of Terrorist Cell

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE stresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia, hails dismantling of terrorist cell

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) The UAE has condemned an attempt by a terrorist cell linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard who wanted to launch sabotage operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed the "vigilance, sophistication and efficiency" of the security apparatus in Saudi Arabia and its response to these attempted terrorist acts.

The UAE reaffirmed its firm stance and solidarity with the Kingdom in confronting such terrorist operations, adding that it supports all measures it takes to protect its security and stability.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran UAE Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

FM urges UNGA to declare Int’l Day to combat Isl ..

13 minutes ago

Primary schools reopens today under strict Covid-1 ..

22 minutes ago

The OIC mourns the Late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Saba ..

29 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 September 202 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.