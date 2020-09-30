UAE stresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia, hails dismantling of terrorist cell

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) The UAE has condemned an attempt by a terrorist cell linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard who wanted to launch sabotage operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed the "vigilance, sophistication and efficiency" of the security apparatus in Saudi Arabia and its response to these attempted terrorist acts.

The UAE reaffirmed its firm stance and solidarity with the Kingdom in confronting such terrorist operations, adding that it supports all measures it takes to protect its security and stability.