UAE strongly condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Arabia with ballistic drones

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) The UAE has strongly denounced the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's attempts to target Saudi Arabia with three explosive-laden drones, which were intercepted by Coalition forces.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against these cowardly terrorist acts and the UAE's full stand with any threat against its security and stability, affirming its support for any measure it takes to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

MoFAIC also affirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

The statement said the continuation of these attacks demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further illustrates this militia's aim to undermine regional security and stability.