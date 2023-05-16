UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of head of military office at Kuwaiti Embassy and Jordanian Embassy in Khartoum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) The UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the residence of the head of the military office at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait and the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and residences of embassy employees according to the customs and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.

The Ministry underscored the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.