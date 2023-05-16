UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Storming Of Residence Of Head Of Military Office At Kuwaiti Embassy And Jordanian Embassy In Khartoum

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of head of military office at Kuwaiti Embassy and Jordanian Embassy in Khartoum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) The UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the residence of the head of the military office at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait and the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and residences of embassy employees according to the customs and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.

The Ministry underscored the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

Related Topics

Condemnation UAE Kuwait Khartoum Sudan Criminals Moral All

Recent Stories

Ukraine to Receive Custom-Built Long-Range Attack ..

Ukraine to Receive Custom-Built Long-Range Attack Drones From UK - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner welcomes "Yango" for investing in Pak ..

Commissioner welcomes "Yango" for investing in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies t ..

UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies to assist Sudanese people

16 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Obliges Meta to Pay Russian Bloggers ..

Moscow Court Obliges Meta to Pay Russian Bloggers $56,000

12 minutes ago
 Karakorum International University to hold confere ..

Karakorum International University to hold conference on May 17-18

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Indonesia discuss boosting parliamentary rela ..

UAE, Indonesia discuss boosting parliamentary relations

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.