UAE supports plans by Asian nations to restart their tourism and travel sectors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The United Arab Emirates supports plans by nations throughout the Asian region to restart their tourism and travel sectors safely and with proper protocols in place, said Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Speaking to a virtual session of the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) hosted by, Turkey ACD’s current chair, today, Al Sayegh said the UAE was looking forward to safely and openly welcoming the world to Dubai Expo 2020 later this year.

"Expo 2020 will serve as a launching pad for the international community to build back better and stronger after the pandemic, and will offer an unparalleled opportunity to share lessons, solutions, and ideas for a better future,’’ the minister said.

"I believe the UAE has much to offer to our fellow ACD member states in respect to health and tourism best practice in the context of this so-called "new normal", and in striking an effective balance between the protection of life and livelihoods.’’ At the meeting, representatives from the 35 member states that include China, India, and Saudi Arabia as well as the UAE, among other member states, agreed to share information and the exchange of best practices to support the recovery of tourism, in line with safety and hygiene protocols.

Delegates also agreed to cooperate on the development and promotion of nature-based tourism, where pandemic control policies permitted, with a focus on activities where physical distancing was possible, such as mountaineering and trekking.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation on testing, tracing, screening and treatment of COVID-19 patients, the development and distribution of safe, effective and affordable vaccines, and to share experiences in combating, preventing, and mitigating infectious diseases.

Al Sayegh said that like all ACD member states, the UAE’s tourism and travel sectors had been heavily impacted by the ongoing global pandemic. But, he said, the UAE’s extensive testing, rapid mobilization of health resources, and rapid rapid roll-out of safe and effective vaccines meant the Government was confident that the country was truly on the path to a nascent recovery.

"If anything, the ongoing global pandemic has reiterated to us all the vital need to foster and expand multilateral cooperation. In this regard, the UAE is dedicated fully to supporting the ACD’s vision of harnessing our diverse strengths for a more prosperous and inclusive future.

"In order for us to succeed in our fight against COVID-19, it is essential that we increasingly leverage multilateral platforms such as the ACD to increase cooperation and constructive dialogue to address what is without doubt a shared global challenge.

"The fact that the international community is in this fight together pervades all elements of the UAE's broader approach to COVID-19. We will continue to do all we can to support other countries in addressing this challenge,’’ the minister concluded.