UAE Supports Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry’s Statement On Khashoggi Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s statement on Khashoggi case

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) The UAE expressed its support for the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s statement regarding Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its confidence in and support for the Saudi judiciary, as well as Saudi Arabia's commitment to enforcing the law with transparency and integrity, and holding those responsible to account.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to maintain stability and security in the region and its key role in the axis of Arab moderation and security.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's rejection of any attempts to exploit the case or interfere in Saudi internal affairs.

