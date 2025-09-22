Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates–XRG Crowned Champions Of Tour De Luxembourg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 12:45 PM

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) UAE Team Emirates–XRG celebrated a landmark achievement as Brandon McNulty secured overall victory at the Tour de Luxembourg, delivering the team’s 86th win of the 2025 season, surpassing the all-time record for victories in a single year.

McNulty confirmed his triumph after defending the yellow leader’s jersey on the final stage, which concluded with a selective circuit in Luxembourg City. Supported flawlessly by his teammates, the American maintained control over his closest rivals, crossing the line safely in the bunch to seal his fourth win of the season as Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) took the stage spoils on a rain soaked finale.

With McNulty’s win, UAE Team Emirates–XRG move past the previous all-time record of 85 season victories set in 2009 by HTC-Columbia.

The milestone reflects the depth and dominance of the squad across all terrains - from Grand Tours and one-day classics to stage races and national championships - showcasing the strength of the entire roster. In total 20 different riders from the roster have taken wins this year, underscoring the collective strength of the team.

Related Topics

UAE Brandon Tours Luxembourg All From

Recent Stories

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

16 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

31 minutes ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

31 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

46 minutes ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of P ..

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

12 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperati ..

UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability

12 hours ago
 UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis aff ..

UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East