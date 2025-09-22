UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUXEMBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) UAE Team Emirates–XRG celebrated a landmark achievement as Brandon McNulty secured overall victory at the Tour de Luxembourg, delivering the team’s 86th win of the 2025 season, surpassing the all-time record for victories in a single year.

McNulty confirmed his triumph after defending the yellow leader’s jersey on the final stage, which concluded with a selective circuit in Luxembourg City. Supported flawlessly by his teammates, the American maintained control over his closest rivals, crossing the line safely in the bunch to seal his fourth win of the season as Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) took the stage spoils on a rain soaked finale.

With McNulty’s win, UAE Team Emirates–XRG move past the previous all-time record of 85 season victories set in 2009 by HTC-Columbia.

The milestone reflects the depth and dominance of the squad across all terrains - from Grand Tours and one-day classics to stage races and national championships - showcasing the strength of the entire roster. In total 20 different riders from the roster have taken wins this year, underscoring the collective strength of the team.

