UAE Team Emirates–XRG Crowned Champions Of Tour De Luxembourg
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 12:45 PM
LUXEMBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) UAE Team Emirates–XRG celebrated a landmark achievement as Brandon McNulty secured overall victory at the Tour de Luxembourg, delivering the team’s 86th win of the 2025 season, surpassing the all-time record for victories in a single year.
McNulty confirmed his triumph after defending the yellow leader’s jersey on the final stage, which concluded with a selective circuit in Luxembourg City. Supported flawlessly by his teammates, the American maintained control over his closest rivals, crossing the line safely in the bunch to seal his fourth win of the season as Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) took the stage spoils on a rain soaked finale.
With McNulty’s win, UAE Team Emirates–XRG move past the previous all-time record of 85 season victories set in 2009 by HTC-Columbia.
The milestone reflects the depth and dominance of the squad across all terrains - from Grand Tours and one-day classics to stage races and national championships - showcasing the strength of the entire roster. In total 20 different riders from the roster have taken wins this year, underscoring the collective strength of the team.
Recent Stories
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg52 seconds ago
-
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology16 minutes ago
-
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory resolutions31 minutes ago
-
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next generation cooling technol ..31 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye46 minutes ago
-
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia, Canada, Portugal10 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur12 hours ago
-
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability12 hours ago
-
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions13 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature14 hours ago