UAE, Tunisia discuss relations, efforts to contain COVID-19 impact

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received Mu'izz bin Abdul Sattar Binameem, Ambassador of Tunisia to the UAE, to discuss ways of promoting bilateral ties between the UAE and Tunisia.

Al Bowardi welcomed the Tunisian Ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his duties in bolstering the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary and preventive measures in the two countries, and joint measures to contain its impacts.

Al Bowardi and the Tunisian Ambassador explored ways of enhancing cooperation relations between the UAE and Tunisia across various fields. They also reviewed issues of mutual interest ad exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.