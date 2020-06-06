(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) The UAE has announced its support for Egypt's efforts calling for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and a return to the political process. Furthermore, the UAE commended the sincere and persistent diplomatic efforts by Egypt in this regard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasized the UAE's support for a political solution to end the Libyan crisis in line with the outcomes of the Berlin Conference under the auspices of the UN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also called upon Libyan authorities, led by the Government of National Accord (Al-Wefaq) and the Libyan National Army, to respond immediately to this initiative in order to avoid bloodshed, engage in institution building, and end this conflict, which threatens the sovereignty and integrity of the Libyan state.

The Ministry underscored that the political process is the only acceptable option to achieve stability and prosperity, calling upon Libyans to prioritize the national interest and respond to the initiative launched by Cairo.