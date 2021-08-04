UAE will host 38th International Symposium on Automation, Robotics in Construction

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) For the first time in the Arab world, the United Arab Emirates will host the 38th International Symposium on Automation and Robotics in Construction (ISARC) in Dubai from 2nd to 5th November, 2021.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE’s hosting of the premier event confirms the country’s position as a global destination for some of the world’s largest and most important events and business conferences.

The UAE won the right to host the major global event during its participation in the 36th session of the conference held in Canada, where the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure submitted the hosting bid in partnership and cooperation with the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, the Dubai Tourism Authority, the University of Sharjah, Geminos Commercial Information Services and Emirates scholar, winning the admiration and approval of the World Organisation for Automation and Robotics in Construction and its member states.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed that the country’s hosting of the leading global conference in automation and robotics in the field of construction reflects its preeminent position in the field of artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, specifically in building and construction, and the world’s confidence in its ability to organise an event of such magnitude in this sector, which has witnessed significant growth in recent years.

"Our hosting of this important event will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s leadership in the construction sector and highlight the advances it has achieved in using the latest innovations in building and construction. This will also allow organisations and companies operating in this part of the world the opportunity to witness first-hand the latest trends and best practices in this field and employ them in creating and providing more innovative solutions that serve the communities of the region and the world," Al Mazrouei added.

ISARC 2021 aims to discuss and review the latest scientific and technological research related to the development of construction methods using robots and artificial intelligence, and it has wide participation from major international organisations and global companies involved in the field of automation and robotics in construction.