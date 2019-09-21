UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Wins Membership Of ISO Council Until 2022

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:00 AM

UAE wins membership of ISO Council until 2022

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) In recognition of the remarkable status of the UAE and its national leadership capabilities, the UAE won membership of International Standardisation Organisation- ISO council (group 3) for 2020/2022, as the UAE garnered 64 votes out of 108 in the vote at the ISO meeting.

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, obtained most of the ISO members states’ votes during the ISO General Assembly meetings held Friday, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Abdulla Al Maeeni, head of UAE delegation, Director General of ESMA, said that: ''It underlines the UAE’s prominent regional and global role in the quality standards and infrastructure sector and builds on the country’s solid global reputation and prosperity in various fields.'' He added that based on the international reputation of the UAE and the renaissance of civilisation in various fields, especially the quality infrastructure sector, so this marks the second victory for the UAE as an ISO council member, having held this position in the 2013/2014.

The UAE membership will enhance confidence in the UAE's standardisation systems among countries, increase the competitiveness of national products, increase their access to international markets, and positively reflect on improving the capabilities of the national economy and facilitate international recognition of UAE conformity certificates worldwide, he added.

The period preceding the meeting witnessed an intense activity from the UAE delegation, where a number of meetings were held on the sidelines of the meeting to coordinate cooperation and integration in standardisation activities with regional standardisation bodies in brotherly and friendly countries.

Related Topics

Assembly Vote UAE Cape Town South Africa Market From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

27 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

42 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

42 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

42 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

57 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.