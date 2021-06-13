UrduPoint.com
UAEU At Expo 2020 Applies Piscine Method, First In UAE, To Shortlist Applicants

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has announced its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest world exposition to be held in Dubai this year.

As the only participating university with an independent pavilion, the world-class institution will exhibit ‘The University of the Future’ (UoF) alongside its Primary programmes – the Pathfinders Programme and the 100 Million stars Labs in its planned engagement.

The Pathfinders Programme 1.0 has officially begun on 27th May 2021. As part of its selection criteria, applicants went through the Piscine Method exercise before the programme– a competitive two-week bootcamp where participants solved computational coding quests to earn points that have been counted for them to have a chance to participate in the Pathfinders Programme 1.0. It is the first time this method is applied in the UAE.

The curriculum is rigorously designed for the learning skills of the digital world and the technology industry. Taking a different approach than the classic teaching methods today; no teachers, no classes, learning is facilitated through peer-to-peer learning and a co-creative process in a professional environment.

Nicolas Sadirac, French EdTech entrepreneur, Chief Pedagogy Officer and cofounder of 01 Edu, and the founder of the Piscine Method, said, "01 Edu pedagogy develops technical skills, critical thinking, collective intelligence and collaboration skills, autonomy and problem-solving minds that coincides with the University of the Future needs.

As generations continue to get exposed in the digital world with every practice involving electronic machinery, the science behind it progresses along with it, and we have extremely capable young people who seek to gain knowledge."

The six-month-long Pathfinders Programme is a unique learning experience for fresh graduates. The Pathfinders will go through an immersive experience of a five-phase learning journey from inception, pathfinding, immersion, conception, to fulfilment to discover their passion.

The multifaceted programme will let Pathfinders choose an impact path between extend life, expand life, sustain life, and enhance life, and acquire essential intellectual knowledge that will be used to co-create and produce solutions to address pressing macro-challenges of the world.

The programme had begun its application stage from December 2020 to February 2021 and received hundreds of applications. Based on the learnings and feedback from Pathfinders Programme 1.0, adjustments will be made in the curriculum that is currently incubated in the UAEU Science and Innovation Park.

The second stretch of the programme, the Pathfinders Programme 2.0 will open soon to start accepting applications locally and across the world.

