UAEU Signs MoU With G42 Healthcare For Collaboration On Research Projects

Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), recently witnessed a Memorandum of Understanding’s signing ceremony between the College of Medicine and Health Sciences in UAEU and G42 Healthcare, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).

In attendance were Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAEU, and Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer, G42 Healthcare.

Scientists and academicians from UAEU along with senior management from G42 Healthcare joined the dignitaries at Biogenix Labs - Omics Centre of Excellence, located in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on this MoU, Zaki Nusseibeh said, "We are pleased with the collaboration between the United Arab Emirates University and G42 Healthcare on academic programs which will positively affect the local community and improve the healthcare sector and its infrastructure. Our researchers and scientists shall apply the most advanced and innovative technologies to lay the foundations for a healthier future for all members of society in the United Arab Emirates."

Zaki Nusseibeh and the university delegation toured the center, where they were briefed on major projects around genomics, biobanking, molecular and biogenetic sequencing, future of multidisciplinary biological sciences, and major initiatives, such as Emirati Genome Program.

During the tour, the lab staff introduced them to the various stations such as Sample Management, Extraction, Quality Control (QC), Biobanking, Automation & R&D, Sample Preparation & library Preparation, and Long & Short Read Sequencing.

During the visit, Nusseibeh, and his team contributed to the Emirati Genome Program, one of the world’s most comprehensive genomics initiative, by donating their blood sample and motivated others to volunteer as well.

Ashish Koshy, CEO, G42 Healthcare commented, "As our organization grows at a rapid pace, collaboration is vital to capitalize on the collective wisdom and skillset of our researchers, scientists and academicians to create long lasting impactful healthcare solutions. Our partnership with the United Arab Emirates University will inspire dynamic and scalable innovations that will benefit the nation and its future generations."

UAEU and G42 Healthcare have plans to expand their cooperation across several projects including researching on Emirati Genome Programme, establishing COVID-19 research, and testing facility, genetic counseling, spearheading joint grant funding, facilitating student and faculty training, and initiating several educational and training programs. The MoU aims to exchange experiences, knowledge, and research between the two sides.

A key player in the fight against the global pandemic, G42 Healthcare leverages its expertise and technology to generate relevant and insightful data for a plethora of projects at the Omics Centre of Excellence.

