UAQ Ruler Visits Pavilions Of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia At Expo 2020 Dubai

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today visited the pavilions of several countries at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Saud was received by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, who briefed him about the global event, which will run until 31st March, 2022.

H.H. Sheikh Saud visited the UAE’s pavilion, which tells the story of the UAE and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with ambitious plans for the future.

He expressed his appreciation for all national cadres and their dedicated efforts to construct and prepare this cultural landmark, which is the largest pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAQ Ruler then visited the Australian pavilion, themed "Blue Sky Dreaming", which encapsulates Australian optimism and creativity and celebrates Australian diversity and collaboration.

He also visited the French pavilion, which tells the highlights of French history and highlights the country’s vision to help reinvent the world.

He then visited the Slovakian pavilion, located in the Mobility District, where he viewed its aerospace and aviation exhibits and learn about their 'Androver' space robot.

Sheikh Saud was accompanied by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Archaeology Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Reem Al Hashemy, Lt. General Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court of Umm Al Qaiwain.

