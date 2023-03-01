Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Umm Al Emarat Park, in collaboration with Ma'an and Medeor Hospital, recently hosted the Journey of Generations (Ajyal) programme to support and engage senior citizens in the community.

The Park welcomed 100 senior citizens and residents to connect with nature and one another in Umm Al Emarat Park, which builds on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his devotion to preserving nature.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma'an, said, "Aligning with our wider goals to foster a culture of social responsibility and genuine social impact, Journey of Generations addresses the communication gap that exists between a set of residents who are often vulnerable, and looks to create a culture of active participation in the community.

"The programme aligns with our values to generate positive change and enable volunteers to take personal responsibility for the part they can play in.

Journey of Generations has expanded its reach and is conducted in Al Ain, Al Rowais and Dhafra."

The senior guests had a chance to socialise, enjoy a leisurely walk, and listen to special guests speak as they enjoyed traditional Arabic/Emirati hospitality while surrounded by lush greenery.

Dr. Saad Aziz, Medical Director of Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said, "We are thrilled to have been part of this meaningful initiative that supports and engages our senior citizens. At Medeor Hospital, we are committed to promoting health and well-being in our community. We believe that events like Ajyal allow us to give back to the community and support initiatives that positively impact people's wellness."

Umm Al Emarat Park is committed to supporting the community and creating opportunities for people to come together and enjoy meaningful experiences.