UrduPoint.com

Umm Al Emarat Park Welcomes 100 Emirati Seniors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Umm Al Emarat Park, in collaboration with Ma'an and Medeor Hospital, recently hosted the Journey of Generations (Ajyal) programme to support and engage senior citizens in the community.

The Park welcomed 100 senior citizens and residents to connect with nature and one another in Umm Al Emarat Park, which builds on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his devotion to preserving nature.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma'an, said, "Aligning with our wider goals to foster a culture of social responsibility and genuine social impact, Journey of Generations addresses the communication gap that exists between a set of residents who are often vulnerable, and looks to create a culture of active participation in the community.

"The programme aligns with our values to generate positive change and enable volunteers to take personal responsibility for the part they can play in.

Journey of Generations has expanded its reach and is conducted in Al Ain, Al Rowais and Dhafra."

The senior guests had a chance to socialise, enjoy a leisurely walk, and listen to special guests speak as they enjoyed traditional Arabic/Emirati hospitality while surrounded by lush greenery.

Dr. Saad Aziz, Medical Director of Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said, "We are thrilled to have been part of this meaningful initiative that supports and engages our senior citizens. At Medeor Hospital, we are committed to promoting health and well-being in our community. We believe that events like Ajyal allow us to give back to the community and support initiatives that positively impact people's wellness."

Umm Al Emarat Park is committed to supporting the community and creating opportunities for people to come together and enjoy meaningful experiences.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

3 minutes ago
 DMCC’s first 2023 ‘Made For Trade Live’ even ..

DMCC’s first 2023 ‘Made For Trade Live’ event concludes in Barcelona

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowled ..

Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowledge and Education Forum

13 minutes ago
 Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to supp ..

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellen ..

28 minutes ago
 Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

28 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train c ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.