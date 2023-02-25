UrduPoint.com

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day, Liberation Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to H.H.Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla also sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasions.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.

More Stories From Middle East

