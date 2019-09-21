UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Mohammed Saeed Amin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:15 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Saeed Amin

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 21st September 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, offered condolences today on the death of Mohammed Saeed Amin.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Ras, Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Rashid prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Related Topics

Rashid Saud September 2019 Family

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.