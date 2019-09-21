Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Saeed Amin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 21st September 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, offered condolences today on the death of Mohammed Saeed Amin.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Ras, Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Rashid prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.