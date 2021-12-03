UrduPoint.com

UN Calls For Increase Accessibility, And Dismantle Legal, Social, Economic And Other Barriers Facing Persons With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:30 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) The international community celebrated today the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) under the theme "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world."

IDPD is a global observance celebrated every year on December 3 with a motive to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society. Nearly one billion people out of the total population i.e, 7 billion or approximately 15 per cent of the world’s population, live with some form of disability. 80 per cent of the total disabled population live in developing countries.

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

In his message on the day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said:'' Realizing the rights, agency, and leadership of persons with disabilities will advance our common future.

We need everyone, including persons with disabilities, on board to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.'' ''Around the world, persons with disabilities and their representative organizations are taking action to realize the call: ‘Nothing about us, without us’. COVID-19 has laid bare the persistent barriers and inequalities faced by the world’s 1 billion persons with disabilities, who have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. A disability-inclusive pandemic response and recovery should be guided by persons with disabilities themselves, forge partnerships, tackle injustice and discrimination, expand access to technology and strengthen institutions to create a more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable postCOVID-19 world.'' ''I urge all countries to fully implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, increase accessibility, and dismantle legal, social, economic and other barriers with the active involvement of persons with disabilities and their representative organizations,'' he added.

''On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let us commit to build a sustainable, inclusive and just future for everyone, leaving no one behind,'' he concluded.

