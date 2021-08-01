UrduPoint.com

Union Coop’s Newest Branch Opens In Jumeirah 1

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:45 PM

Union Coop’s newest branch opens in Jumeirah 1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, has opened its 23rd branch in the Jumeirah 1st area at a cost of AED 42 million.

A part of its expansion plans, the new branch is set to be an exceptional family destination for residents and visitors of Jumeirah and the surrounding areas. Also, a promotional campaign was launched during its grand opening, with discounts of up to 75 percent on various products.

The new branch was inaugurated by Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, in the presence of Ali Bin Abdullah Al Shafar, Chairman of Al Shafar Investment Group, and in the presence of Department Directors, managers and employees of Union Coop, along with a number of officials and suppliers, in addition to shoppers.

Al Falasi stressed that the opening of the new branches, designed as per the best international standards and practices to meet the needs of all shoppers, is strong evidence of Union Coop’s commitment to finding diversified family shopping destinations.

He also highlighted that this expansion is in line with the rapid development of the retail sector in the country, noting that with the opening of the 23rd branch of Union Coop, its strategic stock of goods will increase by 40 percent, making it sufficient to meet the needs of the residents of the Emirate of Dubai for a period of six months.

Regarding the details of the new branch, Madiya Al Mari, Investment Division Director at Union Coop, confirmed that the new branch in the Jumeirah 1st comprises a basement, ground and first floor with a total built-up area of 105,533 square feet, as well as a showroom on the first floor covering an area of 25,278 square feet and several shops on the ground floor, in addition to 61 parking spaces.

