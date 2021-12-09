Uzbekistan celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Uzbekistan has celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai which started with a flag-raising ceremony and national anthems of the UAE and Uzbekistan at Al Wasl Plaza.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed Sardor Umurzakov, Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade who praised the unique and enriching participation at Expo 2020 Dubai - the first time Uzbekistan has had its pavilion at a World Expo.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "Uzbekistan’s participation takes us on a journey through the Silk Road, and its main cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, which portray the historic and strategic importance of Uzbekistan as a focal point for trade and scientific discoveries through the ages. The pavilion showcases Uzbekistan’s contribution to global industries through dynamic displays of its technological advancements, and by taking us on a transformative journey into the future, where Uzbekistan’s latest projects and technologies are displayed for all of us to explore and gain knowledge from."

For his part, Umurzakov, said, "I would like to congratulate organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai for the great success in organising this impressive event.

It is a great honour for me to participate at the celebration of the National Day of Uzbekistan at Expo 2020 Dubai. This is the first time we have presented our country through our pavilion, which I believe is a good sign reflecting the importance of our strengthening ties with the UAE. We highly value our relationship with the UAE and I am confident that our partnership will grow stronger in the near future."

The Uzbekistan Pavilion takes visitors through a journey through time, highlighting the mobility of people, cultures and ideas with the potential to shape the future.

Located in the Sustainability District, it illustrates the country’s heritage, including Samarkand, one of the oldest cities in the world, which was established in 7th century BC, as well as its achievements, priorities for development, international ties and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate the International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.