(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 7th November 2021 (WAM) – Venezuela celebrated its Expo 2020 National Day on Sunday with a visit by the Venezuelan Minister for Tourism and a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza.

Ali Padron Paredes, Venezuela’s Minister of Tourism, led a delegation that was welcomed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Najeeb Al-Ali, Executive Director, Commissioner General Office, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ali Padron Paredes said: "Expo 2020 is an opportunity to show to the world that this world is a world for everyone. We have to work together in cooperation and it is amazing that there are 192 countries represented here. Venezuela is happy to bring here a message of peace from our President Nicolás Maduro and on behalf of our people who have been working very hard to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the whole world.

"This is a very important day for us – this is the National Day of Venezuela, an opportunity to deliver a message diversity. Venezuela is one of the most diverse countries on earth, not only in terms of nature – rainforest, jungle, plains, Caribbean coast, even the largest desert in the area – but also people – people of African descent, European people, indigenous people, all working to have a better country and a better world for everyone.

"Thank you to the authorities of the United Arab Emirates for all the support they have given us. We have a small pavilion in terms of size, but a very big pavilion in terms of solidarity [and] working for a better world.

"

Najeeb Al-Ali said: "At Expo 2020 Dubai, Venezuela aims to educate the world on what it has to offer and build bridges between cultures, with special emphasis on the existing ties between Venezuelan society and the Arab culture, and for that I would like to extend our gratitude to Venezuela for its exceptional efforts."

The Venezuela Pavilion, inspired by Venezuelan master of kinetic art Carlos Cruz-Diez, provides a journey through the country’s eight regions, with visitors able to marvel at its geological and cultural heritage. Traditional Venezuelan food, drinks, coffee and chocolate can be sampled within, with an opportunity to take a selfie with the Angel Falls – the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall – as a backdrop.

Under the title ‘Open to the Future’, the pavilion presents the spectacular folklore, rich heritage and exuberant diversity of flora and fauna from the country’s seven differentiated ecosystems, showcasing the rich and abundant natural resources, commodities, and various business opportunities that Venezuela has to offer.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.