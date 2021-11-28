Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) Virtuzone, UAE’s company formation specialists, alongside Etisalat, Aramex and Launch DXB, have announced the launch of AMP - the first accelerator programme dedicated to fast-tracking the growth of e-commerce startups in the country, amplifying their presence across the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and further strengthening the UAE’s fast-growing digital economy.

The AMP e-commerce-focused accelerator is run in collaboration with industry leaders such as Etisalat, Aramex, Launch DXB, HotDesk, Tasjeel.ae, HyperPay and more. The core objective of AMP is to accelerate the growth process for aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs, minimise the risks and challenges involved, and put them in a position to succeed. Startups that join the AMP programme will get AED60,000 worth of premium benefits and subsidies that cover the bulk of operating costs for trade licencing, bank account opening, e-commerce website development, payment gateway, digital marketing, shipping, warehousing, logistics, office space, and mentorship, among other e-commerce business requirements.

Neil Petch, Chairman and Co-founder of Virtuzone, said, "We have launched AMP by Virtuzone with a vision to create a space that enables creative collisions to occur among e-commerce founders that can lead to phenomenal outcomes.

With the tremendous growth of the UAE’s digital economy, which now accounts for 4.3 percent of the nation’s GDP, we felt that it is our duty to create the perfect opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to harness this potential, while supporting the vision of the UAE government to build a robust digital economy and facilitate digital transformation across all sectors. Our goal is to enable the success of new e-commerce businesses, and not just to see them survive, but to thrive."

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, Etisalat, said, "Building an enabling environment for e-commerce businesses aligns with our vision at Etisalat to make e-commerce easier and more accessible. We are excited to collaborate with Virtuzone on the ‘Amplify programme’ AMP to create a holistic startup ecosystem in line with Etisalat’s strategic objectives of empowering the business ecosystem in the UAE and enabling digital transformation among SMBs, while equipping entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need in one comprehensive business solution."