UrduPoint.com

WAM Delegation Meets Comoros Information Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:00 PM

WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Fakhruddin Mahmoud, Minister of Information of the Comoros, today received, in his office, a delegation from the Emirates news Agency (WAM), headed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM.

Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, also attended the meeting, during which he stressed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership and government to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries and boost their bilateral relations.

Al Rayssi underscored the importance of such meetings in exploring prospects for promoting media cooperation between WAM and media outlets in the Comoros, highlighting WAM's leading experience in providing real-time coverage of worldwide events, while offering rich content in over 19 languages and has an advanced technological infrastructure.

For his part, Mahmoud lauded the growing ties between the two countries, especially in economic and investment areas.

The Ministry is keen to strengthen its cooperation with Emirati media outlets, as well as enhance cultural exchange and training programmes, he noted, adding that the UAE is an exemplary model in several fields, including media.

The WAM delegation visited several local media outlets in the Comoros, including the Comoros's official channel, to discuss ways of exchanging expertise and boosting their media cooperation.

It also briefed the employees of local media outlets about the UAE’s preparations to launch Expo 2020 Dubai on 1st October, and the participation of the Comoros in this world-scale global event.

The WAM delegation highlighted the UAE’s keenness to support international media outlets covering the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Dubai Comoros October 2020 Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

5 minutes ago
 GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce ..

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce barriers and opportunities in ..

20 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' D ..

UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' Details on Email - Ministry of ..

5 minutes ago
 Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to ..

The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to get Covid jabs

5 minutes ago
 Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 ..

Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 Novichok attack: UK police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.