WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Fakhruddin Mahmoud, Minister of Information of the Comoros, today received, in his office, a delegation from the Emirates news Agency (WAM), headed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM.

Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, also attended the meeting, during which he stressed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership and government to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries and boost their bilateral relations.

Al Rayssi underscored the importance of such meetings in exploring prospects for promoting media cooperation between WAM and media outlets in the Comoros, highlighting WAM's leading experience in providing real-time coverage of worldwide events, while offering rich content in over 19 languages and has an advanced technological infrastructure.

For his part, Mahmoud lauded the growing ties between the two countries, especially in economic and investment areas.

The Ministry is keen to strengthen its cooperation with Emirati media outlets, as well as enhance cultural exchange and training programmes, he noted, adding that the UAE is an exemplary model in several fields, including media.

The WAM delegation visited several local media outlets in the Comoros, including the Comoros's official channel, to discuss ways of exchanging expertise and boosting their media cooperation.

It also briefed the employees of local media outlets about the UAE’s preparations to launch Expo 2020 Dubai on 1st October, and the participation of the Comoros in this world-scale global event.

The WAM delegation highlighted the UAE’s keenness to support international media outlets covering the Expo 2020 Dubai.