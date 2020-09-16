Webinar advises UAE exporters on navigating Chinese e-commerce market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative office in China recently hosted a webinar joined by leading businesses from the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, which offered practical advice on navigating the fast-growing Chinese e-commerce market.

The event, titled "How to Leverage E-commerce and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in China", featured informative presentations covering the process and costs of selling online in China. Case studies of Dubai-based companies that successfully expanded their reach into the Chinese market through e-commerce platforms were also highlighted, including the launch of Dubai-based Huda Beauty’s flagship store on Tmall Global, China’s biggest cross-border e-commerce platform.

Products made in the UAE enjoy a unique reputation and attachment in China as consumers in the country tend to connect Dubai’s luxury image with its product, according to industry experts. The UAE’s companies keen on boosting their brand exposure and reach in China were encouraged to market their products with a "Made in UAE" tag or label.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber, noted that the webinar was organised in response to the growing demand among Dubai Chamber members that are keen to explore expansion opportunities in China.

He described e-commerce as a market offering tremendous potential for UAE retailers and exporters and stressed the importance of keeping member companies informed about the practical and logistical aspects of doing business beyond borders.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Dubai Chamber China Office has focused its efforts on assisting UAE-based companies, including Camel Soap Factory and Al Ain Water, with their entry into the Chinese market, he revealed, adding that the worldwide digital shift driven by COVID-19 has underlined the importance for businesses to boost their online presence and utilise e-commerce channels.

Tong Hao, Managing Director, eTOC China, noted that China is the biggest e-commerce country, contributing to almost 45 percent of global e-commerce revenue. Cross border e-commerce is a relatively new business model regulated by the Chinese government that allows international companies to sell products directly to Chinese consumers online through authorised platforms at preferential duty rates and without a licence to operate a business in China, he explained. He added that the UAE companies can benefit from favourable policies such as fast lane customs clearances, lower tax rates and clustering of e-commerce logistics services.