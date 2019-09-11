UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Praises UAE's Efforts To Eradicate Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:15 AM

WHO chief praises UAE's efforts to eradicate polio

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The world's historic progress to end polio worldwide would not be possible without the strong commitment of the United Arab Emirates and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, according to Director-General is Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In a tweet today, Ghebreyesus expressed thanks to the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, for hosting a pledging event on November 19th to encourage additional commitments to eradicate polio globally.

"Global progress to end polio would not be possible without partners like the UAE. Grateful to H.H. Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed for his continued commitment to eradicate Polio and his efforts to host the Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi on 19 November."

Related Topics

Polio UAE Abu Dhabi Progress United Arab Emirates November Event Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

2 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

3 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

3 hours ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.