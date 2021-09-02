UrduPoint.com

Winners Of 2nd Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize For Voluntary Development Of Education Facilities In Islamic World Announced

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Development of Education Facilities in Islamic World announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO) have announced the winners of the second Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Development of Education Facilities in Islamic World.

The award went to three winners chosen from leading educational projects in the Islamic world.

The centre and organisation jointly launched the award to support leading educational establishments and honour figures and organisations carrying out volunteering and charity initiatives in the field of education.

The award is presented every two years to three winners, with each receiving the award’s shield and a financial prize to be used in developing their winning projects.

This year’s winners were the projects, titled, "Let’s Enlighten Their Future," which is supported by the International Charity Organisation in Ajman; the "Educational Communities," which is supported by the Abdul Aziz, Mohammed, Abdullatif Aljabr Charity Organisation of Saudi Arabia; and "Arabic Language Education in Chad," which is supported by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa.

Some 37 candidates from Arabic-speaking Islamic countries in Asia and Africa participated in the award, and prizes will be handed out during ICESCO’s general conference to be held in Cairo, Egypt, in December 2021.

Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Foundation, said the outcomes of the award’s second edition reflects the values of the educational initiatives launched by individuals and institutions in Islamic countries, stressing continuing and developing such initiatives will support distinguished educational establishments.

The centre and the ICESCO announced the opening of the application process for the award’s third edition.

