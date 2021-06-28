Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher announced the winners of its third edition (2019-2020) during a video conference held today.

The winners are Emirati teacher Nora Abdullah Al Neyadi from Mohammed bin Khalid school in Al Ain, and Saudi teacher Ahmed Hussein Al Maliki from Juhfa Primary School.

The virtual award-giving ceremony was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and the Award General Supervisor, Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of education Affairs at the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Hamad Ahmed Al Darmaki, Secretary General of the Award, and other educational officials.

Organisers said the third edition was expanded to include Egypt and Jordan as guests of honour.

Hussain Al Hammadi said: ''Today is a special day for top-achieving educators and a recognition of long years of achievements, creativity, innovation and dedication.'' He added that the Award had defied the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic by adopting the advanced communication technology to deliver its objectives.

The Award recognises excellence in achievement, creativity and innovation, development and sustainable learning, positive citizenship, allegiance, national belonging, and communal and professional leadership.