UrduPoint.com

World Logistics Passport Expands Into China For First Time

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

World Logistics Passport expands into China for first time

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The World Logistics Passport (WLP) is entering China for the first time by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with State-owned Fujian Port Group, which joins the freight loyalty program as a Partner. The WLP has also agreed to join the Chinese Silk Road Maritime Alliance. The WLP will provide Chinese businesses with faster and more cost efficient access to markets in Asia, Latin America, the middle East and across Africa, with traders and freight forwarders able to achieve an annual increase in trade by 5-10% on average.

Whilst welcoming Fujian Port Group as its first Partner in China, the WLP is also partnering with the Silk Road Maritime Alliance (SRMA), an alliance of 99 ports and 27 countries. The SRMA was launched in December 2018 in Fujian Province and is part of the "Belt and Road" initiative of China, aiming to "build an efficient and stable service ecosystem of continued growth by integrating advantageous resources".

The WLP offers benefits for the movement of high value, low weight goods. Chinese industries that stand to gain most from participation in the program include broadcasting equipment, computers, office machine parts, telephones and semiconductor devices. China is already the world’s largest exporter in all of these product categories – a fact which can be reinforced in 2022 by participation in the WLP.

The inclusion of China in the World Logistics Passport strengthens the programme’s position across Asia with Hubs in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Freezone Corporation (PCFC), which owns and runs the WLP program globally, said: "Bringing the WLP to the world’s second largest economy is a huge development.

Efficient supply chains make products and services more competitive and selling to more markets increases economic resilience. The WLP helps deliver this, whilst also strengthening bilateral relations between the People’s Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates."

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) is a global, private sector-led, initiative designed to smooth the flow of global trade, unlock market access through the creation of new trade routes and provides economic efficiencies to members.

Chinese traders and freight forwarders who become Members of the WLP will have access to the different benefits offered by WLP Partners, who include DP World, Thai Airways and Emirates SkyCargo. Example benefits include fast-tracking of cargo, reducing customs clearance times, and removing administrative costs.

Mr. Zhiping Chen, Secretary of Party Committee and Chairman, Fujian Port Group, said: "The benefit of the WLP, as the world’s first multi-modal global freight loyalty scheme, to businesses in China is a reduction in their supply chain costs, and making moving goods and services faster and more efficient. This news will help our country grow the economy and create new jobs."

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at a virtual ceremony by Mr. Zhiping Chen, Secretary of Party Committee and Chairman, Fujian Port Group and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of PCFC. The signing event took place on 07 December during both the Fujian business Roadshow in China and Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE.

Related Topics

India Africa World Thailand Business China UAE Dubai Road Singapore Alliance Indonesia Philippines United Arab Emirates Malaysia Vietnam Middle East Sultan Ahmed December 2018 2020 Market Event All From Asia Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Silk Road Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

17 minutes ago
 Johnson's Aide Resigns Over Video on COVID-19 Lock ..

Johnson's Aide Resigns Over Video on COVID-19 Lockdown Party in Downing Street

25 minutes ago
 EU Alarmed by Reports on Arbitrary Arrests in Ethi ..

EU Alarmed by Reports on Arbitrary Arrests in Ethiopia - Borrell

34 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Would Not Use Unilateral Force Again ..

Biden Says US Would Not Use Unilateral Force Against Russia in Case of Ukraine I ..

34 minutes ago
 Metals Demand From Clean-Energy Transition Threate ..

Metals Demand From Clean-Energy Transition Threaten to Top Global Supply - IMF

34 minutes ago
 Scholz on Situation Around Ukraine: Everyone Must ..

Scholz on Situation Around Ukraine: Everyone Must Adhere to Inviolability of Bor ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.