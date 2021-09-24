Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 230.53 million, death toll at 4,930,636

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2021) LONDON, 24th September, 2021 (WAM/Reuters) - More than 230.53 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,930,636​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in December 2019.