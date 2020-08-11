Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mariam Almheiri

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, stated that the youth are the nation’s wealth and its unlimited energy, as they carry the ambitions and hopes of its people for a prosperous and stable future.

In her statement on the occasion of the annual International Youth Day celebrated on 12th August, she said, "The youth have dreams and brilliant and innovative ideas that can change the world for the better if they can acquire the necessary skills that will enable them to play leading roles in their communities."

The hopes and dreams of the youth need to be embraced, so they can implement them in real life and help improve people’s lives, she added while highlighting the belief of the UAE’s leadership that the youth are the future, therefore, it has empowered them and trained them to be the leaders of the future.

"Emirati youths have become a global example of innovation, and we are confident in their ability to achieve key milestones in the UAE’s successful journey, which will strengthen the country’s stature and global competitiveness, especially in food and water security," Almheiri further added.

She then pointed out that the youth are the cornerstone of improving the UAE’s food system, and through their expertise, they will be leaders in the field of agricultural technology, representing the future of food production in the UAE and the rest of the world.

The Emirati youth have been setting great examples of hard work during the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis in the UAE and are front-liners in all fields, she stressed, noting that all Emiratis are proud of their sacrifices.

"Salutations to all the youth. Countries rise through your hard work, and thanks to you, we can foresee the future, achieve people’s dreams and accomplish more achievements," Almheiri said in conclusion.