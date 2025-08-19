Open Menu

WHO Urges Protection Of Healthcare In Conflict Zones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

WHO urges protection of healthcare in conflict zones

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on all parties involved in conflicts to effectively protect and respect healthcare, ensuring the safe and continuous provision of medical services and guaranteeing access without violence, threats or fear.

The organisation confirmed that it has verified 821 attacks on the health sector worldwide since the beginning of this year, resulting in 1,121 deaths and 645 injuries among healthcare workers and patients across 16 countries and territories.

Christian Lindmeier, WHO spokesperson, said in a press briefing in Geneva to mark World Humanitarian Day that attacks targeting healthcare facilities, staff, and infrastructure have increased amid escalating, complex and protracted global conflicts, describing such acts as clear violations of international law.

He noted that the five countries reporting the highest number of attacks so far this year are Ukraine with 325, the occupied Palestinian territories with 304, the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 38, Sudan with 38, and Myanmar with 33.

WHO also reported 1,647 attacks on healthcare in 16 countries and territories during 2024, which caused 944 deaths and 1,779 injuries. The organisation defines attacks on health as any acts of verbal or physical violence, obstruction, or threats of violence that hinder the availability, accessibility, and delivery of curative and/or preventive health services during emergencies.

The spokesperson stressed that such attacks not only kill and injure but also deprive people of urgent care, place healthcare providers at risk, undermine health systems, and disrupt access to services at times when they are most needed.

WHO further underlined that humanitarian needs are increasing amid a sharp decline in funding, making sustainable and diversified support from member states and other stakeholders more crucial than ever.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Geneva Myanmar Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo All From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

28 seconds ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

5 minutes ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

12 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

15 minutes ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

15 minutes ago
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

15 minutes ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

17 minutes ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

18 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human s ..

As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..

29 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announce ..

Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East