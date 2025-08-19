WHO urges protection of healthcare in conflict zones

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on all parties involved in conflicts to effectively protect and respect healthcare, ensuring the safe and continuous provision of medical services and guaranteeing access without violence, threats or fear.

The organisation confirmed that it has verified 821 attacks on the health sector worldwide since the beginning of this year, resulting in 1,121 deaths and 645 injuries among healthcare workers and patients across 16 countries and territories.

Christian Lindmeier, WHO spokesperson, said in a press briefing in Geneva to mark World Humanitarian Day that attacks targeting healthcare facilities, staff, and infrastructure have increased amid escalating, complex and protracted global conflicts, describing such acts as clear violations of international law.

He noted that the five countries reporting the highest number of attacks so far this year are Ukraine with 325, the occupied Palestinian territories with 304, the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 38, Sudan with 38, and Myanmar with 33.

WHO also reported 1,647 attacks on healthcare in 16 countries and territories during 2024, which caused 944 deaths and 1,779 injuries. The organisation defines attacks on health as any acts of verbal or physical violence, obstruction, or threats of violence that hinder the availability, accessibility, and delivery of curative and/or preventive health services during emergencies.

The spokesperson stressed that such attacks not only kill and injure but also deprive people of urgent care, place healthcare providers at risk, undermine health systems, and disrupt access to services at times when they are most needed.

WHO further underlined that humanitarian needs are increasing amid a sharp decline in funding, making sustainable and diversified support from member states and other stakeholders more crucial than ever.