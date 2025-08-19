Open Menu

US Cancels Visas Of Over 6,000 Student Under Trump’s Strict Immigration Policy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:18 PM

US authorities say they took the decision while citing violations of law, overstaying and links to what it said extremist activities

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2025) The United States has cancelled more than 6,000 student visas this year under the Trump administration’s tough immigration policy.

The US took the decision while citing violations of law, overstaying and links to what it said extremist activities.

According to details, the Trump administration intensified screening measures including thorough social media checks, as part of its crackdown on visa misuse. A US State Department official confirmed that most of the revoked visas were linked to breaches of law and extended stays, while some were cancelled due to support for terrorism.

Media reports suggest nearly 4,000 visas were withdrawn over criminal offences, including assaults, theft, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Around 200 to 300 visas were revoked on terrorism-related grounds.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that “hundreds, if not thousands” of visas, including those issued to students, had been revoked because the holders were involved in activities contrary to America’s foreign policy priorities.

Critics of President Donald Trump have denounced the move, calling it an attack on freedom of expression guaranteed under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The State Department earlier this year had directed American diplomats abroad to remain vigilant against applicants involved in anti-US or political activities, further tightening the immigration process.

