US Cancels Visas Of Over 6,000 Student Under Trump’s Strict Immigration Policy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:18 PM
US authorities say they took the decision while citing violations of law, overstaying and links to what it said extremist activities
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2025) The United States has cancelled more than 6,000 student visas this year under the Trump administration’s tough immigration policy.
The US took the decision while citing violations of law, overstaying and links to what it said extremist activities.
According to details, the Trump administration intensified screening measures including thorough social media checks, as part of its crackdown on visa misuse. A US State Department official confirmed that most of the revoked visas were linked to breaches of law and extended stays, while some were cancelled due to support for terrorism.
Media reports suggest nearly 4,000 visas were withdrawn over criminal offences, including assaults, theft, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Around 200 to 300 visas were revoked on terrorism-related grounds.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that “hundreds, if not thousands” of visas, including those issued to students, had been revoked because the holders were involved in activities contrary to America’s foreign policy priorities.
Critics of President Donald Trump have denounced the move, calling it an attack on freedom of expression guaranteed under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
The State Department earlier this year had directed American diplomats abroad to remain vigilant against applicants involved in anti-US or political activities, further tightening the immigration process.
Recent Stories
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts
UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space
Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets
More Stories From Education
-
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy5 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood threat17 hours ago
-
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission4 days ago
-
Summer vacations: Punjab revises school reopening schedule6 days ago
-
Rang-e-Pakistan exhibition opens at GCU8 days ago
-
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top three positions10 days ago
-
Gomal, FATA Universities vow to boost academic collaboration17 days ago
-
Punjab introduces new summer vacation policy for medical teaching faculty18 days ago
-
University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) hosts Graduation Ceremony19 days ago
-
Revised school timings after summer vacation from from August 1520 days ago
-
British Council, Punjab Special Education dept sign agreement for Special learning21 days ago
-
University of Kamalia leads in community-supported scholarship initiative22 days ago