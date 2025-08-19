Open Menu

Senate Passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 Amid PTI Protest

Published August 19, 2025

Senator Murtaza while speaking on bill argues that despite frequent legislation on counterterrorism, problem had only intensified

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 19, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025, tabled by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, despite strong opposition protests and rejected amendments.

The bill was presented during a session chaired by Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir. Lawmakers from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other opposition parties raised strong objections. Senator Kamran Murtaza of JUI-F moved several amendments, which were ultimately rejected by the House.

Speaking on the bill, Senator Murtaza argued that despite frequent legislation on counterterrorism, the problem had only intensified. He criticized the provision of extending preventive detention beyond 90 days and questioned the retention of Article 10 in protective custody cases.

He remarked, “We are told that those who had gone missing will no longer remain missing, but how can one wrong be justified with another? Even Senator Faisal Sabzwari’s support seemed to come under compulsion rather than conviction.”

Murtaza further suggested that the bill should have been referred to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for review.

As the bill was passed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers staged a walkout in protest, leaving only Senator Humayun Mohmand seated in the House to oppose the bill.

