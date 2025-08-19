Open Menu

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam Sets Personal Best In Formula 4 In Norway

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

OSLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Emirati racer Alia Abdulsalam Fairooz, driver for Team Mubadala, achieved a new personal best time of 48.34 seconds during her participation in the opening round of the Scandinavian Formula 4 Powerboat Championship in Norway.

She delivered an impressive performance in free practice and the time trial despite a technical malfunction that prevented her from competing in the main race.

Team Mubadala is currently preparing for a short training camp in the Norwegian city of Sonja, in preparation for the Italy round scheduled for 15th September.

Alia Abdulsalam said that the technical malfunction was unexpected amid the intense competition, adding that the Norway round was an important milestone ahead of the upcoming race in Italy, particularly as she succeeded in setting a new personal record.

