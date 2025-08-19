UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam Sets Personal Best In Formula 4 In Norway
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM
OSLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) Emirati racer Alia Abdulsalam Fairooz, driver for Team Mubadala, achieved a new personal best time of 48.34 seconds during her participation in the opening round of the Scandinavian Formula 4 Powerboat Championship in Norway.
She delivered an impressive performance in free practice and the time trial despite a technical malfunction that prevented her from competing in the main race.
Team Mubadala is currently preparing for a short training camp in the Norwegian city of Sonja, in preparation for the Italy round scheduled for 15th September.
Alia Abdulsalam said that the technical malfunction was unexpected amid the intense competition, adding that the Norway round was an important milestone ahead of the upcoming race in Italy, particularly as she succeeded in setting a new personal record.
Recent Stories
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts
More Stories From Middle East
-
WHO urges protection of healthcare in conflict zones19 seconds ago
-
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway23 seconds ago
-
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to China15 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau15 minutes ago
-
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, pay Corporate Tax du ..15 minutes ago
-
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s largest humanitarian logis ..15 minutes ago
-
UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space45 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets45 minutes ago
-
UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops45 minutes ago
-
EU-US trade deal stalls over digital platforms regulation1 hour ago
-
Korean auto exports rise over 8% in July2 hours ago
-
Masdar, consortium partners achieve financial close for Al Sadawi Solar Project in Saudi Arabia3 hours ago