Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA Sign MoU To Expedite Requests Of People Of Determination

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedite requests of People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADHA, to strengthen cooperation between the two entities to implement the directives of the Abu Dhabi government in facilitating and improving the services provided to People of Determination.

The MoU signed on the sidelines of the meeting of the Higher Committee for Digital Government in Abu Dhabi, came in preparation for the next 50 years and within the framework of projects and partnerships between key entities and social segments, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, based on our leadership’s keenness to ensure social stability, improve the standard of living for its citizens, especially people of determination, and enhance their role in contributing to advancing social development.

This strategic partnership will identify and include additional requirements for people of determination within the ADHA’s policies to be implemented as part of its projects, provided that the electronic link between Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority can facilitate data sharing.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Abdulalee Abdulla Al Humaidan, Secretary-General, on behalf of ZHO, and by Bashir Khalfan Al Muhairbi, Director-General, on behalf of the ADHA. The signing ceremony took place through remote visual communication technology in the presence of several leaders.

Al Humaidan said the MoU will create a strategic partnership with the ADHA to develop and implement cooperative initiatives for the benefit of people of determination in implementation of the directives and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Al Muhairbi said that this cooperation embodies the collaborative efforts of the two entities in unified social and humanitarian work, and comes in line with government directives aimed at encouraging and enhancing such efforts.

The authority will provide the organisation with housing request application data received from people of determination, in addition to the electronic link, which will allow the organisation to create an ID number inquiry service relating to the status of the requests of people of determination, he added.

