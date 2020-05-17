Zayed Higher Organisation participates in 'Learning Disabilities' course in Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, has participated in a two-day training course, organised by the King Salman Centre for Disability Research via remote communication techniques in Saudi Arabia, titled "Learning Disabilities and the role of General Education Teachers in Providing Student Services".

Ten places on the training course were allocated to educational employees of Zayed Higher Organisation, within the framework of joint cooperation agreement signed by both entities, specifically, in the areas of scientific collaboration, academic cooperation and training.

The course, provided through the King Salman Centre for Disability Research platform, includes several components including; identifying learning difficulties, assessing and diagnosing cases, identifying the needs of students with learning difficulties and associated teaching strategies.

The course aims to target teachers and special education teachers, general education specialists and students of colleges and universities in various related specialisations, as well as general supervisors and educational supervisors in educational departments.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said that the session comes within the joint cooperation agreement signed between the organisation and the King Salman Centre, wherein several initiatives have emerged, including the exchange of experiences using modern electronic means, development of disability-based research, exchange of scientific and professional experiences, publications, information-sharing and the establishment of joint research projects to achieve the goals of the partnership, while enhancing the role of each entity in serving both Saudi and Emirati societies.

Dr. Ola Muhyiddin Abu Sukkar, Executive Director and Director of Research and Training at the King Salman Centre stated that this cooperation aims to continually unify efforts in various fields relating to disabilities, training, specialised scientific research in the field of disabilities, scientific publications, application and implementation of joint scientific studies and research, cooperation in scientific conferences and forums and specialised seminars and training workshops "as per the specialisations and competencies of each entity."