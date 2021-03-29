Zayed University Council discusses New Policy on E-Learning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) Led by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and President of Zayed University (ZU), members of the Zayed University Council held their second meeting of 2021 to review several topics on the Council’s agenda.

Initiating the meeting, Noura Al Kaabi greeted and praised all Council members for their sincere engagement towards enhancing the overall academic experience of Zayed University. She also complimented the joining of Professor Clayton Mackenzie as the new Provost to Zayed University expressing confidence in his academic experience and the value he brings to ZU.

During its meeting, the Council addressed a number of issues and topics, to ensure the delivery of excellence in educational innovation, research, and student leadership development that serves the changing needs of advancement in the nation.

The Council spent time assessing the impact of decisions and recommendations implemented from the previous meeting, and discussed a number of policies and procedures related to the academic and administrative sectors of the institution, which are among the priorities of the current academic year. Zayed University Council members have also reviewed a New Policy concerning the E-Learning (Blended Learning).

The Council went through the conferral of the Master’s and the Bachelor’s degrees of the Academic Year of 2020-2021. They also reviewed the latest updates on the strategic planning of 2022-2026, as well as proposed plans by University Council subsidiary committees, and studied strategies of possible international partnerships with pioneering International Universities and innovators in the field of academia.