ZayedCHF Marks 33rd Anniversary Of Impactful Charitable Works Worth AED2 Bn In 185 Countries

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 5th August 2025 (WAM) – The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZayedCHF) today celebrated its 33rd anniversary, marking its establishment on August 5, 1992, by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Over the past three decades, the Foundation has firmly established itself as a beacon of humanitarian and charitable giving, having provided aid exceeding AED2 billion, reaching more than 185 countries around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to play a leading role in the field of humanitarian and developmental work. This is made possible through a bold vision and innovative initiatives that reinforce the UAE's global standing in this field.

H.H. further explained that the unique position the UAE enjoys today in charitable work is the result of decades of sincere and dedicated efforts, and a genuine humanitarian legacy laid down by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The wise leadership has continued on this path, making the UAE a global model in aiding those in need and promoting the values of solidarity and tolerance internationally.

H.H. noted that the country’s specialised institutions, foremost among them the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, play a vital role in delivering aid to those who deserve it and making a tangible difference in the lives of millions through sustainable development projects focused on education, health, water, and social care — all of which aim to build a more stable and just future for the most vulnerable communities.

