Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Reviews Latest Developments At SAASST

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, reviewed the latest developments in the projects of the Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST), along with its key development plans.

The visit took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Academy’s premises. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the Academy building, observing the recent updates to its facilities, which aim to educate visitors and refresh their knowledge of astronomy and space sciences, using the latest educational and technological methods to deliver information effectively.

Through a visual presentation, he was briefed on the current projects at the Academy, including the CubeSat programme, and the Meteorite Laboratory Exhibition, which aims to catalogue and document meteorites and impact fragments.

The briefing also covered the development of space debris monitoring stations, as well as the optical and radio astronomical observatories that the Academy is establishing in cooperation with various public and private entities.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was updated on the project to develop solar and lunar observation systems at the Academy.

The initiative supports national efforts in crescent moon sighting for Islamic Calendar verification and aims to enhance the scientific infrastructure for observing solar and lunar phenomena, enabling the Academy’s participation in global astronomical observation efforts.

He viewed key statistics from the Sharjah Planetarium, which welcomed over 4,500 visitors during June and July. The planetarium attracts audiences by offering 20 shows per week. He also reviewed the development plans for the planetarium and its efforts to raise community awareness through specialised workshops and space-related films, along with its partnerships with various institutions and astronomical centres.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was introduced to the Academy’s participation, in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency, in the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt. This pioneering mission aims to study seven asteroids within the main belt and support the growth of the UAE’s private space sector, in addition to building national capabilities in astronomical and space research, innovation, and advanced technological development.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology UAE Sharjah Visit June July From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

48 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

3 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

3 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

3 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

3 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East