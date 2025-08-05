Sultan Bin Ahmed Reviews Latest Developments At SAASST
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, reviewed the latest developments in the projects of the Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST), along with its key development plans.
The visit took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Academy’s premises. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the Academy building, observing the recent updates to its facilities, which aim to educate visitors and refresh their knowledge of astronomy and space sciences, using the latest educational and technological methods to deliver information effectively.
Through a visual presentation, he was briefed on the current projects at the Academy, including the CubeSat programme, and the Meteorite Laboratory Exhibition, which aims to catalogue and document meteorites and impact fragments.
The briefing also covered the development of space debris monitoring stations, as well as the optical and radio astronomical observatories that the Academy is establishing in cooperation with various public and private entities.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was updated on the project to develop solar and lunar observation systems at the Academy.
The initiative supports national efforts in crescent moon sighting for Islamic Calendar verification and aims to enhance the scientific infrastructure for observing solar and lunar phenomena, enabling the Academy’s participation in global astronomical observation efforts.
He viewed key statistics from the Sharjah Planetarium, which welcomed over 4,500 visitors during June and July. The planetarium attracts audiences by offering 20 shows per week. He also reviewed the development plans for the planetarium and its efforts to raise community awareness through specialised workshops and space-related films, along with its partnerships with various institutions and astronomical centres.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was introduced to the Academy’s participation, in collaboration with the UAE Space Agency, in the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt. This pioneering mission aims to study seven asteroids within the main belt and support the growth of the UAE’s private space sector, in addition to building national capabilities in astronomical and space research, innovation, and advanced technological development.
