Empower Reports AED403 Million Net Profit In H1 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) announced its financial results for the first half of 2025. The company reported a net profit after tax of AED403 million marking a 3.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Empower reported a total revenue of AED1,453 million, marking a 7.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) reached AED719 million, with a growth of 3.6 percent and the pre-tax net profit amounted to AED442 million marking 3.
3 percent growth compared to the first half of last year.
Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “Empower’s exceptional performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the strength of our integrated business model and the ability to efficiently adapt to changing market dynamics and customer needs. Our sustained success is driven by the forward-looking strategy, operational excellence, and the ability to extract long-term value from the continued momentum in the real estate sector."
